Deep Potholes On Bagh Bypass Raise Accident Fears, Residents Demand Immediate Repairs After Repeated Complaints Go Unanswered |

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Large, deep potholes on the Bagh bypass (Tanda Road), particularly near the Tehsil office, have turned into a serious hazard for commuters, with authorities yet to take corrective action despite repeated complaints and media reports.

The stretch, used by hundreds of vehicles daily, connecting Tanda Bypass to Jobat, Kukshi, Gujarat and Indore, has become increasingly difficult to navigate.

While the road construction company has undertaken repair work in nearby areas, this particular stretch remains untouched, raising questions over accountability and maintenance oversight. Residents have lodged complaints with the concerned authorities, but the matter continues to be neglected. Newspapers have also published multiple reports flagging the poor road condition, yet no remedial steps have been taken so far.

Residents allege that authorities have shown little concern for commuter safety, noting that the potholes fill with rainwater, making their depth difficult to judge and increasing the risk of accidents. Locals said they have already witnessed two-wheeler riders losing balance and falling on the stretch, and expressed concern that a major accident may be inevitable if the situation is not addressed promptly.

Residents further stated that authorities are likely to act only after a serious accident occurs, by which time the damage may already be irreversible. They have urged the administration and the road construction agency to carry out immediate repairs to prevent further mishaps on the busy route.