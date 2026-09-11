Deemed Tax Assessment Scheme For Petrol-Diesel Dealers Announced Across Madhya Pradesh

Deemed Tax Assessment Scheme For Petrol-Diesel Dealers Announced Across The State | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is significant good news for petrol and diesel dealers of the state. A notification regarding the Deemed Tax Assessment Scheme for pending cases of the 2024-25 year has been issued. According to official information, to avail the benefits of the scheme, eligible petrol and diesel dealers must submit their applications within 90 days of the notification. Approximately 7,000 dealers across the state are expected to benefit from this scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible cases will be resolved through a simplified tax assessment process using prescribed forms. This will spare dealers the hassle of making repeated visits to departmental offices with account books, purchase-sale files, and other detailed records.

Advocate AK Lakhotia of Madhya Pradesh Tax Law Bar Association has urged all eligible petrol and diesel dealers to take advantage of this important opportunity and submit their applications within the 90-day timeframe, ensuring that no eligible case misses out on the scheme's benefits.

Even the dealers can contact the association's office-bearers if they encounter any issues during the application process. The association is ready to provide all possible assistance to the dealers.