Ujjain: Decks clear for running 2 MEMUs on Ujjain-Dewas-Indore circuit

Ujjain: Ujjain-Dewas and Indore circuit will soon get two MEMUs. It will aide commuting, trade and business. On Friday, member of parliament Anil Firojia held a meeting with DRM Vineet Gupta at Circuit House and discussed about the progress report of various railway projects. DRM told MP that the Railways has completed the survey regarding running MEMU train on Ujjain-Dewas-Indore circuit and these MEMUs will be launched soon. A year ago, the MP had proposed to the general manager of the Western Railways to start a local train.

An official said that after hiring a consultant at the training center of Western Railway, now the work tender is ready to be issued. Ujjain will also benefit from the establishment of this center.

During the meeting, the MP directed the Railway officials to complete the development of railway station by December 31, 2021. The Ujjain railway station is being developed on the lines an airport. Mahakal Temple is an area of focus and special treatment like information on Mahakal temple will be part of the development.