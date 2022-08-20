e-Paper Get App

Death of minor girl in govt hostel: Collector forms 4-member team to inspect 40 hostels in Sardarpur

The said committee will submit a report to the SDM on 12 points after inspecting the 40 hostels in next two days.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
PTI/Representative

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a death of an 11-year-old girl at the government hostel, Dhar district collector Pankaj Jain has formed a team of four officers for the inspection of 40 hostels in the district. Seven deputies have been also appointed along with each of the officer.

Following the instructions of district collector, SDM Rahul Chouhan has appointed tehsildar Dinesh Sonratia, naib tehsildar Anamika Arya, naib tehsildar Ravi Sharma and naib tehsildar Antarasingh Kanesh as the head of the inspection team of area wise hostels.

The officials will be assisted by Block Development Officer (education), Pramod Kumar Mathur, Block Resource Coordinator Bootsingh Bhanwar, deputy engineer Bhawar Singh Garwal, deputy engineer Priyanka Waskel, deputy engineer LN Rathore, medical officer and project officer/supervisor of Sardarpur, Rajod, Barmandal.

The said committee will submit a report to the SDM on 12 points after inspecting the 40 hostels in next two days.

Read Also
Bhopal: Our government follows policy preached by Lord Krishna, says chief minister Shivraj Singh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDeath of minor girl in govt hostel: Collector forms 4-member team to inspect 40 hostels in Sardarpur

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Alert Central Railway motorman saves life of youth who was trying to commit suicide at...

Mumbai: Alert Central Railway motorman saves life of youth who was trying to commit suicide at...

Mumbai: Much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment to shape up in next 3 months

Mumbai: Much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment to shape up in next 3 months

Maharashtra: 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai

Maharashtra: 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai

Watch: Doctors in MP find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman's head wound; probe ordered

Watch: Doctors in MP find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman's head wound; probe ordered

Mumbai: Cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number

Mumbai: Cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number