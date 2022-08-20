Death of minor girl in govt hostel: Collector forms 4-member team to inspect 40 hostels in Sardarpur

PTI/Representative

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a death of an 11-year-old girl at the government hostel, Dhar district collector Pankaj Jain has formed a team of four officers for the inspection of 40 hostels in the district. Seven deputies have been also appointed along with each of the officer.

Following the instructions of district collector, SDM Rahul Chouhan has appointed tehsildar Dinesh Sonratia, naib tehsildar Anamika Arya, naib tehsildar Ravi Sharma and naib tehsildar Antarasingh Kanesh as the head of the inspection team of area wise hostels.

The officials will be assisted by Block Development Officer (education), Pramod Kumar Mathur, Block Resource Coordinator Bootsingh Bhanwar, deputy engineer Bhawar Singh Garwal, deputy engineer Priyanka Waskel, deputy engineer LN Rathore, medical officer and project officer/supervisor of Sardarpur, Rajod, Barmandal.

The said committee will submit a report to the SDM on 12 points after inspecting the 40 hostels in next two days.