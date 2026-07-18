DAVV's New Integrated MBA In AI Misses First CUET-UG Counselling After IIPS Objection |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major setback, students aspiring to pursue the newly approved five-year integrated MBA in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will have to wait for the second round of CUET-UG counselling after the course was excluded from the first phase following objections raised by the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS).

Although the new programme has now been approved by vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, it was not included in the first round of CUET-UG counselling because the approval came after the university had already submitted its list of courses to the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the admission process.

The controversy stems from a proposal submitted by the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) nearly six months ago to launch the integrated MBA in AI programme.

At that time, IIPS objected, arguing that it had been successfully running a five-year integrated MBA (Management Science) programme for several years with strong student demand.

According to IIPS, introducing a similar programme at another teaching institute would divide student enrolment and create unnecessary duplication.

Following the objections, the university had suggested modifications to the proposal. However, IMS renewed its demand in the last week of June, seeking approval for a 120-seat programme.

The VC approved the proposal two days ago, triggering fresh objections from IIPS.

IIPS faculty members argued before the VC that approving a new course after the admission process had already begun would adversely affect admissions to its existing integrated MBA programme.

Taking note of the concerns, the VC directed that the new MBA in AI course be included only from the second phase of CUET UG counselling.

The decision could also lead to objections from students, as the first phase of CUET UG choice filling closes on July 20 and does not offer the new programme as an option.

Students interested in the course will now have to wait until the second counselling round, as new programmes cannot ordinarily be added once the admission process has commenced.

IMS director Prof Deepak Shrivastava confirmed that the programme has received approval and said the institute will soon issue an admission advertisement so that eligible candidates can opt for the course during the second phase of counselling.

Meanwhile, IIPS director Prof Yamini Karmarkar maintained that the university should avoid introducing duplicate programmes.

She said IIPS has been offering its integrated MBA (MS) course with a strong focus on management and computer applications for years and had placed all its concerns before the VC during discussions on the proposal.

DAVV merges 10 teaching departments into five

In one of its biggest restructuring exercises, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has merged 10 teaching departments on its UTD campus into five, citing the need for better utilisation of resources, improved academic quality and efficient management of infrastructure.

Under the overhaul, departments offering similar or allied programmes have been brought together, with each pair of departments merged into a single academic school.

The decision has been approved by the university administration and will take effect from the current academic session.

As part of the restructuring, the School of Mathematics and School of Statistics have been merged to form the School of Mathematics and Statistics.

The School of Yoga has been integrated with the School of Physical Education to create the School of Physical Education and Yoga.

The Department of Lifelong Learning has been merged with the Deendayal Upadhyay Skill Development Centre, which will now function as the Deendayal Upadhyay School of Lifelong Learning.

Similarly, the Centre for Logistics has been merged with the School of Aviation, Tourism, Hospitality and Management, while the School of Life Sciences has been integrated with the School of Biochemistry to form the School of Life Sciences and Biochemistry.

Vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai said the university has merged teaching departments running similar courses to ensure optimum utilisation of available resources and infrastructure.

He said the move is expected to improve the quality of teaching while strengthening academic collaboration across disciplines.

University officials said the restructuring was also driven by persistent faculty shortages and inadequate classroom infrastructure in several departments.

Some departments did not even have dedicated buildings, making it difficult to run academic programmes efficiently.

With the merger, departments will be able to share classrooms, laboratories and faculty, reducing duplication of resources.

The university also plans to introduce new interdisciplinary and combination-based programmes by leveraging the expertise of the merged departments.

Officials said most of the affected departments had relatively small enrolments, with around 200 to 400 students each, limited faculty strength and only three to four academic programmes.

The consolidation is expected to make these schools academically stronger while improving operational efficiency and expanding learning opportunities for students.