DAVV's IIPS Hosts AI-Focused Career Readiness Lecture Series | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Placement Cell of the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), organised 'Samvardhan 2026 – An Exclusive HR Lecture Series' on the theme 'Building Career Readiness in a Rapidly Changing Workplace: An AI Perspective'.

The programme focused on preparing students for the changing demands of the workplace in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

The event brought together HR professionals, industry experts, academicians, alumni and students.

Experts from GammaStack, Alphanext Technology Solutions, Ccube, Revent Labs, XL Dynamics India Pvt. Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., USSEC and Metafic shared insights on AI-driven recruitment, employability skills, résumé building, professional networking, prompt engineering and workplace automation.

Addressing the students, the speakers emphasised that while technical skills help candidates secure opportunities, human skills such as creativity, communication, adaptability and emotional intelligence remain essential for long-term career growth.

They also highlighted that AI should be viewed as a career enabler rather than a replacement.

IIPS Director Prof. Yamini Karmarkar addressed the gathering, while Dr BK Tripathi felicitated the guests.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Jyoti Sharma, Dr Surendra Malviya and Dr Nitin Nagar, reflecting IIPS DAVV's commitment to strengthening industry-academia collaboration and promoting future-ready education.