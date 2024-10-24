DAVV Updates: Now, Biometric Attendance Must For Students At DAVV; University To Appoint Retired Officers As Examobservers | FP Photo

Now, biometric attendance must for students at DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has made biometric attendance compulsory for students in all teaching departments on UTD campus. This decision was taken during executive council meeting held on Wednesday.It was first EC meeting chaired by newly appointed vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai.

While some departments are already having biometric attendance system, the new mandate will ensure it becomes standard practice across all departments at DAVV. Apart from students, the biometric system will also take attendance of both teaching and non-teaching staff.

The move is part of an effort to streamline attendance tracking and ensure compliance with the 75 per cent attendance requirement for students. The EC discussed the need to fill vacant posts in various departments, including School of Commerce and the civil engineering department at IET. Singhai assured the EC that the approval process for these positions would be initiated soon.

DAVV to appoint retired officers as examobservers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to strengthen the integrity of its exam process, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to appoint retired administrative officers as observers during exams. This decision comes in response to increasing concerns paper leaks and cheating.

On the lines of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the university aims to prevent malpractices by assigning observers to sensitive exam centres. The initiative will first be implemented in the upcoming semester exams for postgraduate courses scheduled for December and January.

Retired officers from various departments, including administration, corporations, government banks, and Indore Development Authority (IDA), will be eligible to apply as observers through the university’s website.