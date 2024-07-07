DAVV Updates: EMRC Creates Six Courses For MOOC SWAYAM | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Contributing towards the advancement of education in the nation, Electronic Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) department of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has created six courses for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). The open online courses are being conducted by the Ministry of Education through the “SWAYAM” platform.

Primarily focused to provide better learning opportunities to teachers, students and the general public, Swayam provides numerous certification courses. Six courses created by EMRC include, Basics of Photography, Income Tax Law and Practice, Computer Fundamentals, Introduction to Advertising, Sociology of Kinship, and Basics of Digital Marketing. Regarding these online courses, vice chancellor of Devi Ahilya University, prof.

Renu Jain says, "Our university is making an important contribution by participating in this national level project. I believe that these courses will be useful for the students of our university and other universities." EMRC director Chandan Gupta advised students to take maximum advantage of these online courses by registering for them.

These six courses are starting from July 11 2024 and registration for them is going on. A large number of students from all over the country have registered to study these courses. Students and anyone else interested in studying through these courses can register for free by visiting the Swayam portal www.swayam.gov.in.

One can avail the facility of studying these courses only after registration. The last date for registration is August 31 2024. Certificates will also be awarded after successfull completion of the course. It is noteworthy here that the process of doing the course through 'MOOC’s' is completely free. But to get the certificate, Rs. 1000/- (for general category) and a fee of Rs 500/- (for reserved category) will be payable.