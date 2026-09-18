DAVV Treads Cautiously On Digital Evaluation After CBSE Online Assessment Irregularities In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following irregularities reported in CBSE’s online evaluation system, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is proceeding cautiously with its plan to introduce digital evaluation of answer sheets.

The university has begun a fresh review of the proposed system. A committee on Thursday examined proposals from three agencies interested in providing the service.

The committee studied their workflow, particularly coding and decoding of answer sheets, scanning and secure digital storage. A meeting next week will examine how scanned answer sheets will be made available online to evaluators. Shortlisted agencies will then be asked to give presentations and conduct trials.

DAVV has been preparing for online evaluation for nearly six months. It initially planned to begin with MBA second-semester answer sheets, but implementation has been deferred by a few months.

The university has preferred government agencies over private firms and is considering those with experience in Madhya Pradesh. All three agencies have made presentations, with MPCOM’s services currently under consideration.

The proposed system will also have an online review mechanism. Evaluated answer sheets will be scanned and made available to students, who can view them and submit objections online. The move is aimed at improving transparency and allowing students to raise evaluation-related concerns.

Registrar Prajwal Khare, Exam Controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari, Evaluation Centre In-Charge Prof Rajendra Singh, IT Centre In-Charge Anand More and Yogendra Bawal attended Thursday’s meeting.

Tiwari said the committee discussed the proposals and examined details of the online evaluation process.