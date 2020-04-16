DAVV to hold exams from June first week

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to hold annual exams of undergraduate courses from the first week of June.

“Following coronavirus outbreak, we have to suspend finale year and second year exams and drop the idea of holding first year exams of UG conventional courses. We have now decided to resume the suspended exams from first week of June,” said vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

In the same week, the university would also commence first year exams. Apart from this, the university is going to hold semester exams of MEd, BEd and law courses in the same month.

These decisions were taken in a meeting held on Thursday.

The timeline for exams were decided following a letter by Raj Bhawan wherein it was asked from all universities in the state, including DAVV, when have they planned to hold exams after Covid scare ends.

Though the lockdown declared by Central government is till May 3, the university believes that the State won’t be zero cases by the said date.

“There would be Covid cases in the state after May 3 as well. In such a situation it is unlikely that the academic activities would be resumed in educational campuses. Plus, students won’t return to the campuses even if the lockdown is over and the institutes reopened. So we decided to take one month gap from the date of ending of lockdown period,” said a professor wishing anonymity.

Academic activities were suspended on March 18 in the state following spread of coronavirus. The DAVV had to suspend on-going UG final and second year exams also at that time.