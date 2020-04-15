DAVV directs colleges to provide study material to students

Indore: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension in lockdown for containing coronavirus, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has directed its teaching departments and affiliated colleges to provide soft copy of study material to students so that they can continue their studies.

In a letter addressed to the colleges and teaching departments, registrar Anil Sharma stated that the Chancellor has directed vice chancellors of all the universities in the state to provide study material to students so that their studies do not get hit due to lockdown imposed following coronavirus outbreak.

“The institutes are requested to provide study material through PPT, PDF, Website, Weblinks etc to their respective students,” the letter reads.

After coronavirus outbreak in the country, the MP government suspended all the classes and exams in schools and colleges in the state. Initially, the suspension was till March end but it was extended after Modi announced 21-day lockdown in the country from March 24 midnight.

The lockdown was extended till May 3 with clear directions that no education institutes would reopen till lockdown period get over.

All exams of DAVV which were scheduled to start between April 15 and May 3 stand cancelled.

The university has planned to hold exams after lockdown is over and academic activities are resumed so it was stressing on the need for online studies.

But as online studies were not getting desired results due to various challenges attacked to it, the university has now asked the institutions to provide soft copy of study material to students so that they can prepare at home for exams.