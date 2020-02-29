DAVV Teachers Association Poll: Dr Laxman Shinde to be next president, no other nomination for post

Indore: As filing of nominations for Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association (DEVTA) elections ended on Saturday, it has been confirmed that Dr Laxman Shinde will be the next DEVTA president as no other candidate has filed nomination for the post. Similarly, only one nomination was filed for the post of treasurer by Manminder Singh of IIPS.

There will be contest on other posts. For instance, Dr Piyush Kendurkar and others filed nomination for the post of secretary, Mahesh Dumaldar and Vivek Kapoor filed nomination for joint secretary’s post. Similarly, Dr Sonali Nargunde and IET’s Dr Uma Bhatt have filed nomination for the post of women representatives.

Election officer Dr Sunil Dudhale said only one nomination was filed for the post of president and treasurer while multiple nominations have been filed for other posts. Candidates can withdraw nomination till March 3.