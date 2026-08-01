DAVV School of Economics Tops MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment With 19 Selections | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Economics at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has recorded the highest number of selections from any university or institution in the state in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) assistant professor (Economics)-2024 recruitment.

Of the 112 candidates selected for appointment as assistant professors in Economics, 19 are postgraduate and PhD students or alumni of the School of Economics.

The achievement comes after the MPPSC declared the final result of the assistant professor (Economics)-2024 recruitment on Thursday, within 24 hours of the completion of interviews.

The commission selected 112 candidates for appointment against the notified vacancies, with the School of Economics accounting for nearly one-sixth of the total selections.

The 19 successful candidates from DAVV are Amreen Sheikh, Ajay Sahu, Monika Mourya, Neeraj, Azra, Tanu, Anvesha, Ayushi, Urmila Sharma, Sangeeta, Jyoti, Priyanka Dudee, Swati Domar, Kamlesh Guthriya, Nupur Gupta, Sheetal, Basanta, Dharmendra and Azaz.

The results have been celebrated as a major milestone for the School of Economics, which has consistently produced successful candidates in competitive examinations and higher education recruitment.

Faculty members described the latest outcome as a reflection of the institution's strong academic foundation, dedicated mentorship and the hard work of the selected candidates.

Congratulating the successful candidates, School of Economics director Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja said the achievement has brought immense pride to the institution.

"The selection of 19 students as assistant professors is a matter of great satisfaction for the teaching department. Their success is the outcome of years of hard work, academic discipline and commitment. We wish them success in their teaching careers," he said.

According to the economics department, this is the highest number of assistant professor (Economics) selections secured by students from any university or institution in the state in the current recruitment cycle.

The success also comes at a time when the MPPSC has been praised for completing the recruitment process swiftly.

The commission declared the Economics results within a day of concluding interviews, enabling selected candidates to avoid appearing for the assistant professor-2025 examination scheduled for Aug 2.

The latest outcome is expected to further strengthen the reputation of DAVV as a premier institution producing quality teachers and researchers for higher education in Madhya Pradesh, Prof Ahuja said.

He said this is not the first time that School of Economics students have been selected in large numbers in the assistant professor recruitment process. "In 2018-2019, a total of 69 students were selected by MPPSC," he added.