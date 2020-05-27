DAVV pitching for admissions through CET, may hold exam in August

Indore: Though a committee of vice-chancellors constituted by Raj Bhawan recommended against holding entrance tests for admissions in universities and colleges for session 2020-21, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) said that its first preference for enrolment of students would be common entrance test (CET).

“If all goes well, we will like to take admissions in our professional courses through entrance test. CET is our first preference for admissions. However, if things do not go as planned we will think of the other option; admissions on merit of students in qualifying exams,” said CET organising committee member Akhilesh Singh.

The university is planning to hold CET in second or third week of August. Talks are going on with National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting CET in online mode.

The NTA is holding JEE and NEET in July. The university has argued that if both these exams can be held on the scheduled dates without health related issues, then CET can also be held.

“If JEE and NEET can be held across the country then our CET which is also a national level exam can also be held. There shouldn't be any problem in that,” a HoD said, wishing anonymity.

CET is conducted for admission to nearly 10 teaching departments of the university, including IIPS, IMS, EMRC, School of Economics, School of Commerce, School of Law, School of Data Science and Forecasting, School of Journalism and Mass Communication and School of Pharmacy.

For last three years, the university is holding CET in online mode. Unfortunately, on all the three occasions, it was marred by technical glitches.

Last time, the glitches were so serious that the exams at many centres could not be held. Irked by the failure of online CET, the state government had clamped Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh University Act at DAVV which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

The DAVV is going to go for online CET again this year but this time it is opting for NTA which has reputation of holding online exams successfully.