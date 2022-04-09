DAVV extends deadline to apply for DET-2020 to April 11

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has extended the last date to apply for doctoral entrance test (DET)-2022 to April 11. Previously, the deadline with late fee was April 4.

“The last date to apply for DET-2020 has been extended to April 11. The online like to apply will open on Saturday evening,” said PhD cell coordinator Prof Abhay Kumar.

Around 6,230 candidates have applied for DET which is to be conducted by the university after a gap of 28 months. The exam will be held for filling 1215 vacancies lying vacant with guides in 44 subjects.

Maximum vacancies, to be precise 327, are in management subject followed by commerce subject in which vacancies figure is 234.

The number of applications received by DAVV is also highest at 888 for management subjects followed by around 700 applications for commerce subject.

More than 300 candidates each have applied for DET in Economics, Hindi, Sociology, Zoology and Chemistry subjects. Besides, more than 250 candidates applied for DET in Computer Science, Education and Political Science subjects.

Last DET was held in December 2019. Since, the university failed to hold entrance exam for PhD programmes. In last two years, PhD vacancies accumulated as exam was not held since December, 2019.

Now, DET-2022 is going to be the biggest PhD entrance exam in terms of number of seats. Kumar said that DET-2022 would be held in a single shift on UTD campus on April 19.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:17 PM IST