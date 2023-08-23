DAVV: CUET-PG Counselling Starts Today | FP Photo

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): First counselling of common university entrance test (CUET) for admission to 17 postgraduate programmes, including 14 MBA courses, offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) teaching departments will start on Monday.

The university has divided the courses in four groups viz A, G, H and I. While all MBA courses are in Group A, LLM (Business Law), MSc (Data Science for Logistics) and MA (Journalism and Mass Communication) are in Group G, Group H and Group I respectively.

On the Day I of counselling, all students belonging to SC/ST, OBC and EWS and unreserved category students up to AIR-300 have been called for counselling for Group A.

On Thursday, all unreserved candidates who had registered for admission in DAVV have been called for counselling for Group A, Group G, Group H and Group I. As per information, as many as 1446 candidates had registered against 1350 seats for the counselling.

