 DAVV: CUET-PG Counselling Starts Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDAVV: CUET-PG Counselling Starts Today

DAVV: CUET-PG Counselling Starts Today

The university has divided the courses in four groups viz A, G, H and I.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
DAVV: CUET-PG Counselling Starts Today | FP Photo

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): First counselling of common university entrance test (CUET) for admission to 17 postgraduate programmes, including 14 MBA courses, offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) teaching departments will start on Monday.

The university has divided the courses in four groups viz A, G, H and I. While all MBA courses are in Group A, LLM (Business Law), MSc (Data Science for Logistics) and MA (Journalism and Mass Communication) are in Group G, Group H and Group I respectively.

On the Day I of counselling, all students belonging to SC/ST, OBC and EWS and unreserved category students up to AIR-300 have been called for counselling for Group A.

On Thursday, all unreserved candidates who had registered for admission in DAVV have been called for counselling for Group A, Group G, Group H and Group I. As per information, as many as 1446 candidates had registered against 1350 seats for the counselling.

Read Also
Bhopal: More Than 8.70 Lakh Youths Registered Under Seekho Kamao Yojana, Says CM Chouhan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DAVV: CUET-PG Counselling Starts Today

DAVV: CUET-PG Counselling Starts Today

More Than 5,000 Litres Of Spurious Biodiesel Seized - Crime Branch And Food Supply Department Raid...

More Than 5,000 Litres Of Spurious Biodiesel Seized - Crime Branch And Food Supply Department Raid...

Indore: FICCI FLO Organises August Gathering With ‘The Tribe’

Indore: FICCI FLO Organises August Gathering With ‘The Tribe’

Ladli Behna Yojana Phase 2: Indore Has Nearly 13,000 Beneficiaries, Tops Division    

Ladli Behna Yojana Phase 2: Indore Has Nearly 13,000 Beneficiaries, Tops Division    

Indore: PRL Awaits Soft Landing Of Vikram To Record Moon Temperature

Indore: PRL Awaits Soft Landing Of Vikram To Record Moon Temperature