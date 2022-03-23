DAVV convocation: Girls to take away most of the medals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the tradition, girl students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and affiliated colleges will once again be seen walking away with most of the medals during the convocation at the university auditorium on Wednesday. Out of a total of 207 medals, girl students will take away 128 gold and 18 silver medals, whereas boys will get 57 gold and four silver medals.

As the convocation for the 2019-20 session could not be held due to the Covid-19 crisis, DAVV has clubbed it with the convocation for the 2020-21 session. That means, there will be a joint convocation for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 sessions this year.

Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai Patel will preside over the ceremony, while higher education minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest. Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts’ member-secretary Sachchidanand Joshi will be the special guest.

For the past many years, girls would always walk away with the highest number of medals at DAVV convocations. For a change, this time a boy will share the dais with a girl when the announcement for the highest number of medals will be made at the convocation.

Anjali Dembal of the Institute of Engineering and Technology is going to get five gold medals for the 2019-20 session. Ankit Raj from the same institute will also get five gold medals, although for the 2020-21 session. Besides, Anshuman Mathur and Ritu Mukti have secured three gold medals each for the 2019-20 session. Similarly, Ankita Mishra got three gold medals and one silver medal and Tushar Yadav got three gold medals for the 2020-21 session.

Convocation dress code

Chancellor, VC, registrar, and guests on dais: Off-white jacket and golden uttariya & Malvi topi

Executive council members: Yellowish-cream jacket, maroon uttariya & Malvi topi

Deans of different faculties: Yellowish-cream jacket, royal blue uttariya & Malvi topi

Academic council members: Yellowish-cream jacket, grey uttariya & Malvi topi

Senate members: Yellowish-cream jacket, grey uttariya & Malvi topi

Ph.D and M.Phil students: Golden-brown jacket, cream uttariya & Malvi topi

Post-graduate students: Golden-brown jacket, lemon yellow uttariya & Malvi topi

Undergraduate students: Golden-brown jacket, orange uttariya & Malvi topi

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:49 AM IST