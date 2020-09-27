DAVV, colleges in dispute over preparation of lectures

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and affiliated colleges are at loggerheads over preparations of lectures to be relayed from Akashwani from October 1 in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Department of Higher Education (DHE) had recently announced that that classes of existing students of higher education institutes are going to commence online. It stated that the lectures would be relayed from Akashwani from October 1 for one month.

DHE had distributed work of preparation of lectures on different institutions.

DAVV was entrusted the responsibility of preparation of lectures of MA and MCom courses.

The DAVV asked affiliated colleges to prepare lectures of MA and MCom courses as mostly these courses are being offered by the colleges.

But the colleges refused saying that the responsibility has been entrusted on DAVV and not on them.

They said that the university has an Educational Multimedia Research Centre facility also for record lectures which they do not have.

The DAVV offered its resources for recording lectures but the colleges are not ready to take up the responsibility.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat said that he would hold a meeting of college principals soon and ask them to prepare lectures.

“This is not a matter of dispute. If the university has asked for help colleges are required to extend the help as it is in benefit of students,” he said.