DAVV campus placements: Average salary goes up; report to be out on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite challenging times, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the only Grade A+ accredited state-run university in the state, has witnessed better campus placements than last year.

As per sources, the DAVV has not only seen a student getting the highest package ever, but it has also witnessed the average salary going up this year.

Like previous years, engineering and management students dominated the placement scenario as most of the lucrative offers were extended by companies to them.

A member in the centralized placement cell wishing anonymity said that the average salary of DAVV students went up in comparison to last year.

However, he did not share the exact figure as the university is to release the placement report on Saturday.

Last year, the average salary stood at Rs 5.23 lakh. The figure is likely to cross Rs 6 lakh this year. The university has already disclosed the highest international package which has gone to a student of MTech of International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS).

The student was extended an offer of Rs 1.13 crore, which is the highest package offered to any student of DAVV so far.

IET, IMS, IIPS lead the placement drive

Students of Institute of Engineering and Technology, Institute of Management Studies and IIPS led the placement drive as most of the companies picked up students from these three institutes of DAVV. School of Economics, School of Computer Science, School of Commerce, School of Data Science and Forecasting also saw good placements.

