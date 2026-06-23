DAVV Awaits CUET-UG Data After NTA Declares Results | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes (CUET-UG) 2025, paving the way for the admission process at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The university officials said they are now awaiting candidate data from the NTA, which is expected to be received within the next seven to ten days.

Once the data is received, DAVV is likely to initiate the counselling process for its admissions to undergraduate and integrated programmes.

According to university authorities, CUET-UG counselling is expected to commence in the first week of July. Students will be given approximately 10 to 15 days to register and submit their applications.

The CUET-UG examination was conducted between May 11 and May 31 for admissions to undergraduate and integrated courses offered by more than 250 higher educational institutions across the country.

Over 1.1 million candidates appeared for the examination. The NTA completed the evaluation process and declared the results within three weeks.

Through CUET-UG, DAVV will offer admissions to 28 courses across 13 university departments.

The programmes include BA Economics, Geography, Psychology and Sociology; BA LLB; BCom (Hons) Logistics and Retail Operations; Bachelor of Social Work (BSW); BBA Aviation; BBA Business Decision; five-year integrated MBA programmes in E-Commerce, Tourism and Foreign Trade; MSc Electronic Media; MCA; seven MTech programmes; BCA; BPharma; and MBA in Hospital Administration.

The admission process will be conducted for nearly 1,500 seats across these 28 courses.

DAVV officials expressed confidence that the NTA will provide the candidate data by July 5. Counselling will begin immediately after the data is received.

CUET coordinator Dr Rajesh Sharma said that the registration process for counselling will start once the university receives the data.

Merit lists and rankings will be prepared based on the applications received, following which seats will be allotted to eligible candidates, he said.

He added that the first phase of counselling is expected to be completed by the first week of August, enabling the university to move forward with the admission process for the 2025 26 academic session.