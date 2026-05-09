Davv Alumni Unite In Pune, Launch Official Duaa Chapter On Friday | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step toward strengthening alumni engagement and institutional collaboration, former students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya gathered in Pune on Friday to formally establish the Pune Chapter of the Devi Ahilya Alumni Association (DUAA).

The gathering was led primarily by alumni of the university’s Institute of Management Studies and Institute of Engineering and Technology, drawing an enthusiastic participation of nearly 40 graduates from various batches and professional backgrounds. The event marked a significant milestone in the university’s efforts to reconnect with its growing alumni network based in Maharashtra’s prominent IT and education hub.

Attendees unanimously welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important platform to foster stronger ties between alumni and their alma mater. Addressing the gathering, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Vice Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai highlighted the crucial role alumni play in shaping the university’s future growth and reputation.

Central Placement Committee Chairman Prof Govind Maheshwari and member Avnish Vyas also interacted with attendees, sharing updates on the university’s recent achievements, academic progress, and long-term vision. The session featured interactive introductions and nostalgic conversations, as alumni reflected on their student years and reconnected with peers from different graduating batches.

The evening concluded with participants collectively pledging to build a vibrant and active Pune Chapter while continuing to support and engage with the university through regular visits and collaborative initiatives.