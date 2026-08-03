Datia Assembly Bypoll: Congress Celebrates Ghanshyam Singh's Victory | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers celebrated the victory of party candidate Ghanshyam Singh in the Datia Assembly by-election at Talkies Square here on Monday.

The celebration included bursting fireworks and distributing sweets among party workers.

Tribal Development Council state vice-president Mahesh Patel, former district Congress president Omprakash Rathore and Youth Congress district president Pushpraj Patel were among those present.

Omprakash Rathore said voters were supporting development and accountability. Pushpraj Patel termed the result a message of change from the youth.

Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel, in a social media message, described the victory as a reflection of public trust and the hard work of party workers. Several Congress leaders and workers attended the programme.

Bhikangaon: Congress workers celebrated the party's victory in the Datia Assembly by-election with enthusiasm.

Party leaders and workers gathered in the town, beat drums, distributed sweets and raised slogans in support of Congress. Congress leaders Nirmal Jain, Atmaram Patel, Mahesh Verma, Kalu Choubey and several workers attended the celebration.

Pansemal: Block Congress workers celebrated the victory of Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh in the Datia Assembly by-election by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at the city bus stand.

Block Congress president Ravi Patil said the result reflected the public's trust in Congress. Several party office-bearers and workers attended the celebration.

Dahi: Congress workers celebrated the party's Datia Assembly by-election victory by bursting fireworks and congratulating one another.

Leaders also congratulated the state Congress leadership and local MLA Honey Baghel. Block Congress president Balu Chaungar and several party office-bearers attended the celebration.

Susner: Congress workers celebrated the Datia by-election victory by bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets and raising slogans.

Arjun Singh Gopalpura, Babulal Bansiya, Vishnu Patidar, Ramesh Carpenter, Deepak Rathore and others attended the celebration.