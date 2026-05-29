Darkness Engulfs Sardarpur Roads, Widespread Streetlight Failure Leaves Major Junctions Vulnerable | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents and commuters in Sardarpur are facing growing safety concerns as several major roads and intersections in the town remain without functioning streetlights, plunging key areas into darkness during the early hours of the morning.

Locals have alleged negligence on the part of the Municipal Council and warned that the situation could lead to an untoward incident if immediate action is not taken.

A passerby reported that between 4:00 to 5:00 am on Friday, streetlights at several key junctions and roads were not functioning. Darkness prevailed at Shri Ram Square on the old national highway, a key junction used by commuters travelling to and from Indore, Jhabua and Kukshi.

Similar conditions were observed at Badnawar Square, which connects Sardarpur with Badnawar and Ujjain.

The main road from Badnawar Square to the Shani Temple on the banks of the Mahi River was also found without illumination.

Streetlights were similarly non-functional at the Bhopawar four-lane junction on the new national highway and on roads leading from the intersection to residential areas.

Residents said the dark stretches pose a threat to motorists and pedestrians, particularly those who travel during the night or go for morning walks. Concerns have also been raised over the risk of theft and robbery in poorly lit areas.

Responding to the issue, Municipal Council CMO Yashwant Shukla said the streetlights had stopped functioning due to a technical fault. He assured that repair work was underway and that all lights would be restored within a day or two.