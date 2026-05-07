Damaged Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Road Causes Daily Hardship For Villagers In Manawar

Damaged PMGSY Road Causes Daily Hardship For Villagers In Manawar | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Officials responsible for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have allegedly failed to maintain the Bhesavad Phata-Banediya Gulati road, causing severe inconvenience to commuters and villagers.

The government awarded the contract for the construction of the nine-kilometre road to Ravi Construction Company of Manawar in 2017 under the rural roads scheme. The company began work the same year and completed construction in 2018 for Rs 3.23 crore.

Under the scheme provisions, the contractor remained responsible for road maintenance until 2022 under a five-year guarantee period. The contract required the company to carry out patchwork repairs and maintain the 1.5-metre-wide roadside shoulders.

Villagers later complained about poor-quality construction and substandard repair work. Following the complaints, authorities blacklisted the construction company. Residents alleged that during the guarantee period, the company carried out only superficial patchwork, painted the road surface and failed to repair damaged shoulders despite receiving departmental funds for maintenance work.

The road condition has now deteriorated significantly. Large potholes have emerged at several locations along the stretch, while unfilled roadside shoulders continue to pose safety risks to motorists.

Farmer Bhagwan Kag alleged that repeated attempts to contact Road Maintenance Officer Sunil Thakur went unanswered. On the four-kilometre stretch between Manawar and Gulati, roadside shoulders remain unfilled and large potholes have developed at several places. Villagers repeatedly approached engineer Sunil Thakur regarding the issue, but he allegedly ignored their complaints.

Commuters are facing severe difficulties due to the alleged negligence of road maintenance staff, particularly near Mohan Barfa’s field, where a large pothole has caused vehicles to lose balance. Residents urged the administration to prioritise the matter and carry out repair work immediately.