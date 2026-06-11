DA Case: Lokayukta Traces ₹ 25 Crore Farmland In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a raid on the residence of Laxminarayan Kandwal, Joint Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment intensified its investigation.

On Thursday, officials initiated legal and financial action to unearth the full extent of his disproportionate assets.

According to Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Sahay, the probe identified 16.479 hectares (40.720 acres) of agricultural land owned by the accused, with an estimated market value of Rs 25 crore.

The investigation also revealed two residential plots of 1,000 sq ft each in Scheme No. 140, valued at approximately Rs 2.50 crore. A 2,712 sq ft commercial plot in Scheme No. 103 was found to have a market value of Rs 6.80 crore and an estimated construction cost of Rs 2 crore.

High-value items and inventory worth Rs 1,06,58,085 were documented and seized during the raid.

According to Inspector Ashutosh Mithas, Kandwal has served in several districts during his 30-year career, including Jhabua, Ratlam, Neemuch, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Dewas and Indore. He was due to retire in the next five to six months.

Ongoing Legal And Inter-Departmental Action

Letters have been sent to various banks and the Lead Bank to obtain details of bank and loan accounts held by Kandwal and his family. Formal requests have also been made to trace and freeze their bank lockers.

To check for any further hidden properties, the Lokayukta has contacted the registration offices in Indore, Mhow, Pithampur and Dhar, as well as the respective tehsil offices, for land revenue records (Khasra-Khationi).

Inter-departmental communication has been initiated with the Income Tax Department and the Central Insurance Institute to examine the family's tax returns and insurance policies.

The Transport Department has been asked to provide details of all vehicles purchased by the accused. Additionally, educational institutions have been contacted to audit the expenses incurred on his children's schooling and higher education.

The Lokayukta has written to the WCD Department seeking Kandwal's service details and urging immediate disciplinary action against him.