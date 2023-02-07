Cycle Day: Faculty, staff of Holkar College reach campus on cycle

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to promote health awareness, the faculty and staff of Holkar College celebrated Cycle Day on February 6. All the faculty, visiting faculty, students, and employees of Holkar Science College participated in the celebration and reached the college on cycle. Principal of the college Suresh Silawat and administrative officer RC Dixit appreciated this initiative and presented flowers to the faculty and employees coming by cycle and public transport.

Students were excited to see their teachers on cycles on the college campus. Aryan Mishra, a student said, “We will also come to college on cycle or city bus for a few days a week without bringing a bike and will also inspire our friends to do the same.”

Prof Yugal Sharma, Prof Sapna Kaneria, Prof Bharti Sisodia, Prof Jai Yadav, Prof Govind Jat, Prof Dharmendra Jat along with staff Manish Parmar, Kalyan, Lavkush Yadav, Yogesh Rawal, Rakesh Sarwanand many others came to college on cycle or local transport. The celebration was attended by more than 200 faculty and staff.

