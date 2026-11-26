Nashik: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Resident Of ₹71 Lakh By Threatening Arrest In Terror Case | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 73-year-old retired police officer was allegedly duped of Rs 1.43 lakh by a cyber fraudster posing as an Urban Company representative and offering house-cleaning services. The accused allegedly hacked the victim's mobile phone under the pretext of verifying a nominal payment of Rs 3.

According to Tejaji Nagar police, the complainant, searched for Urban Company on Google on October 31. He contacted a mobile number listed for house-cleaning services and spoke to a person who introduced himself as Atul.

The caller asked about the number of rooms in the house and quoted Rs 1,000 to clean a hall, four rooms, the kitchen, and the outdoor lawn. He also assured the complainant that two workers would arrive by 3 pm with the necessary equipment and complete the cleaning.

Later, the caller asked victim to send his address through WhatsApp and make a payment of Rs 3 through Google Pay, claiming that the amount would be refunded within five minutes. He then instructed the victim to open his phone settings, click on an app and access customer support, repeating the process nearly four times while remaining on the call.

During this process, the victim's phone displayed a 'Please wait five minutes' message repeatedly and was allegedly hacked. After regaining access to his phone around 45 minutes later, victim checked his bank accounts and discovered that Rs 98,000 had been withdrawn from his ICICI Bank account and Rs 45,000 from his State Bank account.

Following his complaint, police registered a case under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

In the second incident, a 58-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.62 lakh by cyber fraudsters who sent her a fake link in the name of updating her Avantika Gas bill. The complainant, told Tejaji Nagar police that she received a message on November 22 claiming her gas connection would be discontinued due to an unpaid bill.

The message asked her to contact a person posing as an Avantika Gas official, who sent her an APK link titled 'Avantika Gas Bill Update' through WhatsApp. After entering her consumer details, she attempted to pay Rs 13 but the transactions failed. Soon after, Rs 20,000 and Rs 1,798 were deducted from her SBI account. Another Rs 1.43 lakh was transferred between her accounts, followed by a withdrawal of Rs 1,40,598.05 from her Bank of Baroda account. The total loss was Rs 1,62,396.