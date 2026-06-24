Cyber Awareness Campaign: Police Launch ‘Safe Click 2.0’ | FP photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia police have launched the ‘Safe Click 2.0’ cyber awareness campaign to educate citizens about online safety and prevent cyber fraud.

The initiative is being conducted under the guidance of Barwani Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla and aims to raise awareness about common cyber threats and safe digital practices.

Police Inspector Surendra Kanes advised residents not to share OTPs, passwords, bank account details or CVV numbers with unknown persons.

He also cautioned people against clicking on suspicious links, QR codes, APK files and unverified mobile applications, which are often used by cybercriminals to steal personal and financial information.

As part of the campaign, awareness programmes will be organised in schools, colleges, gram panchayats, markets and other public places.

The sessions will focus on issues such as digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes, loan app frauds and safe use of social media platforms.

Kanes urged citizens to remain vigilant while conducting online transactions and interacting on digital platforms.

Aalirajpur: Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Singh launched the state-wide Safe Click 2.0 cyber awareness campaign in Aalirajpur on Wednesday.

Running from June 24 to July 8, the initiative will educate citizens on cyber fraud, fake links, digital arrests and online safety.

The programme concluded with a cyber safety pledge and the flagging off of a cyber awareness vehicle for district-wide outreach.