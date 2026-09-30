Curfew-Like Situation Around Shahi Masjid In MP’s Ujjain, One-Km Radius Cordoned Off | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An ‘undeclared’ curfew-like situation prevailed within about a one-km radius of Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk on Tuesday as removal of the identified portion of the mosque continued throughout the day.

Following Monday’s stone-pelting incident, the administration cordoned off the area and erected barricades on roads and lanes leading to Chhatri Chowk, mainly from Kanthal Chauraha, Gudri Chauraha and Qumari Marg. Heavy police force was deployed.

Business and commercial activities were badly affected, along with people’s access to religious places in the area.

Till Tuesday afternoon, shop operators, house owners and tenants were allowed entry after providing their addresses. Media persons also had to show identity cards to reach Chhatri Chowk.

By afternoon, the administration blocked all approach routes to Chhatri Chowk and Gopal Mandir. People and media personnel from Ujjain, elsewhere in Madhya Pradesh and outside the state were barred from reaching within 100-200 metres of Shahi Masjid.

The administration erected scaffolding outside the mosque, fuelling speculation that its 120-foot minaret could be removed using machines. There was also speculation that the administration wanted to expedite the work as manual removal was progressing slowly.