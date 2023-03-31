CUET (UG) registration window shuts with lesser registrations

CUET |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite an extension in the deadline for submission of online applications, the common university entrance test (CUET) – a gateway to after-school courses offered by 232 universities, including all 44 central universities, across the country – witnessed much lesser registrations compared to the last year’s figure.

National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts CUET (UG) saw roughly close to 70 per cent registrations against the last year’s figure.

The NTA, which had extended the date from March 12 to 30, was expected to give a second extension as the last paper of CBSE Class XII exam was to be held on Friday but many were left disappointed.

CUET is a gateway to undergraduate programmes offered by 44 central universities and close to 190 other state, deemed and private universities across the country.

Three government-run universities from Madhya Pradesh viz Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Barkatullah University and Vikram University are also participating in the CUET (UG).

DAVV, which had also participated in the maiden CUET held last year, is going to admit students in 23 of its after-school courses on the basis of CUET scores. A total of 189 universities including 46 central universities, 34 state universities, 25 deemed universities and 84 private universities are participating in CUET.