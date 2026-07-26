CSAB Opens Fresh Chance For NIT+ Admissions Across Madhya Pradesh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Engineering aspirants from Indore and across Madhya Pradesh will get another opportunity to secure seats in the NIT+ system as the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) begins its Special Rounds after the completion of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling.

The counselling process will cover vacant seats in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur and participating Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Candidates from Indore who could not secure their preferred branch or institute during JoSAA counselling will have to complete fresh registration for the CSAB Special Rounds. Previous JoSAA choices will not be considered, and candidates must prepare a new preference list after checking the available vacancies, JEE mentor Kamal Sharma said.

He added that CSAB has introduced a unified dashboard by combining CSAB Special and Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) services. The platform will support registration, fee payment, choice filling and other counselling activities through a single system.

The board will release the vacant seat matrix before candidates submit their preferences. Students are advised to analyse available seats carefully and prepare choices based on their rank, category and branch availability.

Candidates from Indore and other parts of Madhya Pradesh participating in the process will have to pay the Special Round Enrolment Fee during registration. General, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates will pay Rs 45,000, including Rs 40,000 as enrolment fee and Rs 5,000 as processing charges. SC, ST and PwD candidates will pay Rs 19,000, including Rs 14,000 as enrolment fee and Rs 5,000 as processing charges.

The board has advised candidates to complete fee payments before the deadline to avoid rejection caused by delayed or failed transactions.

Students holding seats through JoSAA will also be eligible to participate in CSAB, but they must understand the seat transition rules. If a candidate receives a new allotment through the CSAB Special Rounds, the earlier JoSAA seat will be cancelled.

Education counsellors advise students to consider a broader range of institutes and branches while filling choices, as vacancies during the Special Rounds are limited and competition remains high.

Candidates selected through CSAB will have to report physically to their allotted institutes for document verification and completion of the admission process. Students should keep academic certificates, category documents, identity proofs and fee receipts ready before reporting.