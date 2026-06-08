Crypto, Stock Fraud: Broker Duped Of ₹17.84 Lakh In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property broker residing in the Aerodrome police station area has fallen victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 17.84 lakh under the pretext of high returns on stock market and cryptocurrency investments.

Following the victim's complaint, police registered a case against unidentified fraudsters.

According to police, the victim, Nitesh Dave, came across advertisements on Facebook for companies named 'MEXC' and 'VISTAGLOBLEXCAPITAL.IMT' promising lucrative returns in a short period.

Upon clicking, he was contacted via WhatsApp by a woman named Aradhya Sharma. Claiming to represent MEXC, she enticed him into investing in cryptocurrency and USDT.

Dave was later added to a Telegram group and introduced to a "senior official" named Harini Patel. To win his trust, the fraudsters initially had him invest Rs 10,000, returning Rs 13,000 shortly afterwards.

Trapped by the illusion of profit, Dave signed an online agreement agreeing to a 15% commission on earnings.

Over the next few days, he was manipulated into transferring a total of Rs 17.84 lakh across 28 different transactions into various bank accounts.

The fraud came to light when Dave requested to withdraw his funds. The accused stopped answering his calls, switched off their phones and removed him from the Telegram group.