CRPF Group Centre Neemuch Marks 59th Raising Day With Patriotic Tribute To Martyrs | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The 59th Raising Day of the CRPF Group Centre was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Neemuch, the birthplace of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General Surendra Kumar led the celebrations at the Shaurya Sthal, where officers paid floral tributes to fallen personnel and honoured their sacrifice.

The ceremony included a wreath-laying programme, a collective rendition of the patriotic song Watan Ki Raah Mein Watan Ke Naujawan Shaheed Ho, and floral tributes at the sacred urn containing soil from Sardar Post. Officials reaffirmed the force's commitment to national security, peace and unity.

Established as a Group Centre on Aug 1, 1968, the Neemuch campus has played a significant role in the CRPF's history and training.

Addressing the gathering, officers highlighted the force's contribution to maintaining internal security and its continued readiness to meet future challenges.

As part of the celebrations, the traditional Bada Khana was organised in all messes of the Group Centre, continuing the long-standing customs of the force.

CBN seizes 2.72 tonnes of contraband

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, seized 2.72 tonnes of poppy husk, 2.019 kg of opium and five vehicles during four intelligence-based operations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Three suspects were arrested, while efforts are underway to trace other members of the smuggling network.

In the first operation at Narsinghgarh toll plaza in Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan, officers seized 1,627.84 kg of poppy husk concealed beneath poultry feed sacks in a truck and arrested the driver.

In the second operation near Garoth on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, CBN officers chased a car for about 10 km before arresting two suspects and recovering 2.019 kg of opium hidden inside the vehicle.

In separate operations near Karadia Maharaj village and Harnavada in Neemuch district, officers seized another 1,096.54 kg of dodachura from two vehicles.

One suspect escaped by jumping from a moving car, while others fled from the loading point. Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigations are continuing.