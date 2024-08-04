CRPF Group Centre Celebrates 57th Foundation Day With Tributes, Events, & Festivities In Neemuch

Celebrations of the 57th Foundation Day at Neemuch campus |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The 57th Foundation Day of the CRPF Group Centre was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour at the Neemuch campus. The day began with a solemn ceremony, where DIG SLC Khoop, along with officers and jawans, paid floral tributes to the immortal martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak in the Trigunja Park.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs, accompanied by the band tune in Shok Shastra and the traditional patriotic song "Watan ki raah mein watan ke naujawan shaheed ho". The officers present then garlanded the sacred urn filled with soil brought from 'Sardar Post'.

DIG SLC Khoop informed that on this day, August 1, 1968, the Group Centre was established in Neemuch, the birthplace of CRPF and it was a privilege to celebrate its 57th anniversary. The DIG extended his heartfelt best wishes to all the officers and soldiers posted in the Group Centre and their families. A Sainik Sammelan was organised under the chairmanship of DIG, where he addressed the gathering.

To mark the occasion, various types of medicinal plants were planted in the 'Herbal Garden' located on the campus. As per the tradition of the force, Bada Khana was organised in all the messes of the Group Centre for dinner. The major programmes related to the foundation day of the Group Centre will be organised on August 11, which will include a grand fair at the Mehta Stadium, cultural programs and exciting competitions such as volleyball, tug of war, spoon race and others.