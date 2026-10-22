Crossfire Registered After Clash During 'Ravan Dahan' Event In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered cross-FIRs against two groups following a violent clash during a 'Ravan Dahan' event in the Banganga area on Tuesday night. The clash left around five people injured, including two who sustained head injuries. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, showing members of the groups assaulting each other as police personnel attempt to intervene.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11 pm in the Kumharkhadi area and stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two groups.

Mahesh Verma, Swayam Verma, Swapan Verma and their associates were part of the organising team for the 'Ravan Dahan' event. They allegedly wanted to install and burst firecrackers above a shop belonging to Dilip Kashyap, Arvind Kashyap and Vishal Kashyap. This led to an argument between the two groups, which soon escalated into a physical altercation due to their existing enmity.

The sudden outbreak of violence created chaos and panic among people attending the event. Police personnel deployed at the site intervened to separate the groups and restore order.

Police subsequently took members of both groups to the police station and registered cross-FIRs against them. Further investigation into the incident is underway.