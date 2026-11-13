Cricketer Suresh Raina, 'Naagin' Fame Eisha Singh And Other TV Celebrities Attend Mahakal Bhasma Aarti In Ujjain | VIDEO

Suresh Raina, 'Naagin' Fame Eisha Singh And Three Other Celebrities Attend Mahakal Bhasma Aarti In Ujjain; Praise Temple Arrangements |

Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina visited Ujjain early Friday morning to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal at Mahakaleshwar Temple. He participated in the Mahakal Bhasma Aarti, a special dawn ritual performed at the temple.

Raina reached the temple around 4 am and spent nearly two hours in the Nandi Hall, chanting the name of Lord Mahakal. He witnessed the morning Bhasma Aarti and later offered prayers to the deity from the Dehri (threshold). He also worshipped Nandi Ji and offered water as part of the traditional rituals.

After the Mahakal darshan in Ujjain, Raina described the experience as divine. He said the energy at the temple was on a completely different level. He added that the blessings of Baba Mahakal bring everyone together with a common purpose.

Raina had first arrived in Indore before travelling to Ujjain for the Bhasma Aarti. Following the ritual, the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee felicitated him. Assistant Administrator Ashish Phalwadia welcomed and honoured the former cricketer on behalf of the committee.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Former cricketer Suresh Raina visits Mahakaleshwar Temple and attends the Bhasma Aarti.(Source: Mahakal Mandir) https://t.co/znEeRYgcdT — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2026

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TV Actresses Attend Mahakal Bhasma Aarti

The visit Several television actresses also attended the Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday morning. Eisha Singh, Vanpreet Kaur Bagga (Sonia Ayodhya), Jigyasa Singh and Monika Khanna witnessed the morning prayers of Lord Mahakaleshwar.

#WATCH | TV Actresses Eisha Singh, Sonia Ayodhya, Jigyasa Singh And Monica Khanna Attend Bhasm Aarti At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain#MadhyaPradesh #UjjainNews #MahakaleshwarTemple https://t.co/CodBB8Co5Y — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 13, 2026

The actresses praised the Mahakaleshwar Temple arrangements and appreciated the facilities provided by the temple trust for devotees.

Eisha Singh said the experience was beyond words and that she felt a deep spiritual connection with Baba Mahakal. She also praised the temple trust for making proper arrangements that ensured a smooth Mahakal darshan experience. She said it was her first visit to the temple and described it as wonderful and magnificent.

Sonia Ayodhya also appreciated the arrangements, saying they made the Ujjain Mahakal Temple visit convenient for her friends and family. She said the arrangements allowed devotees to have a smooth darshan.

Jigyasa Singh said it was her second visit to the Bhasma Aarti. She added that Baba had called her back soon after her first visit, giving her another opportunity to seek the blessings. Monika Khanna praised the safety arrangements and described the experience as extraordinary. She said visiting the temple creates a special emotional connection with Baba Mahakal and feels like a blessing.