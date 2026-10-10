Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar To Unveil Book On Sanjay Jagdale’s Life & Legacy Today | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The life and legacy of veteran cricket administrator Sanjay Jagdale will take centre stage in Indore on October 11, as legendary cricketer and Padma Bhushan awardee Sunil Gavaskar launches the book Sanjay Jagdale: Rag-Rag Mein Cricket (Cricket in Every Vein).

Authored by Kiran Waikar and Dr Sunil Dudhale, the book chronicles Jagdale’s journey through Indian cricket, highlighting his contributions as a former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a selector. The publication seeks to capture the story of a personality whose professional life has remained closely intertwined with the sport.

Beyond The Boundary Ropes

The book offers a portrait of Jagdale’s association with the game beyond the boundary ropes. While cricketers earn recognition for their performances on the field, administrators and selectors play an important role in shaping teams, nurturing talent and supporting the wider cricketing system.

Gavaskar To Grace Launch

Gavaskar’s presence at the launch adds prominence to the occasion, bringing together two figures associated with different yet significant dimensions of Indian cricket. The event is expected to highlight Jagdale’s years of involvement in the sport and his contributions to its administration.