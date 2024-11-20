 CP Santosh Kumar Singh Launches Weekly Awards To Recognize Outstanding Police Work
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To encourage better policing and reward police officials doing good work, commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh has initiated a weekly felicitation programme to encourage police officers/employees for excellent work. Starting the weekly award programme CP Singh congratulated seven policemen, who did excellent and commendable job in various fields by honouring them with a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1,000.

They were encouraged to do such better work in future as well. Additional CP (Law and Order) Amit Singh and other police officers were present there and they praised the work of the awarded policemen and encouraged them.

2. Sub Inspector Meena Chauhan (Gandhi Nagar Police Station) was awarded for remarkable work in crimes against women.

3. Head constable Dinesh Tiwari - For playing an important role in nabbing the criminals in a crime of MG Road police station.

4. Constable Ruchi Chauhan - For playing an important role in resolving complaints in the Samadhan Camp organised at Police Station Banganga for resolving complaints of CM Helpline.

5. Constable Rahul Vimal was awarded for his important role in arresting the criminals in crime 309(4) BNS (Tukoganj police station).

6.Constable Bharat Jat of Police Station Banganga was awarded with the certificate and a cash reward for his important role in arresting criminals in crime 309(A) BNS.

