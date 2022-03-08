Covid in Indore: First 2 waves began in March ’20, ’21, third wave fading this year in March

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the third wave of Covid-19 has started receding, the number of patients discharged is more than the number of patients found positive in the first week of this month. Going by statistics, the number of patients found positive in the past seven days was only 128, while the number of patients discharged was 93 per cent more, that is 248.

The highest gap between the number of positive patients and the number of discharged patients was on March 7 when only three positive patients were detected but 19 were discharged. Similarly, 24 patients were found positive on March 2 and 75 were discharged.

‘Number will be zero over next two days’

‘Indore had seen a peak of the third wave of Covid-19 in the last week of January and cases have been decreasing since then. It’s believed that the number of daily cases will drop to zero in the next couple of days. Few cases will continue to be detected positive over the next few days. But, even as the cases are decreasing, people mustn’t stop following Covid protocols as the disease is new and it’s uncertain whether new variants of the disease will emerge’ — A senior health officer

First two waves hit in March

Unlike in 2020 and 2021, March 2022 is bringing relief to people as the number of Covid cases is decreasing. The first two waves had hit the city in March 2020 and March 2021, respectively

New cases and discharged patients in seven days

Date Positive cases Discharged

Mar 7 3 19

Mar 6 6 13

Mar 5 21 23

Mar 4 15 29

Mar 3 17 36

Mar 2 24 75

Mar 1 42 51

Total 128 246

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:04 PM IST