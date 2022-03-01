Covid in February: Third-wave bids adieu, but still takes 33 lives

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The graph of Covid-19 registered a steep downward trend in February and three times fewer cases were reported in the month compared to the number of cases reported in January which registered the highest number of positive cases since the outbreak of the disease.

As many as 7,858 cases were reported in February, which was three times fewer than the 45,042 cases reported in the previous month.

However, there was no let-up in the number of deaths as 33 patients succumbed to the disease in the month which was the same as the number of patients who died in January.

According to the records of the health department, August was the ‘best’ month in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases as the lowest number of 60 cases was reported. As many as 2.46 lakh samples have been tested and the rate of positivity remained below 3.2 per cent which was 11 per cent less than the positivity rate in January.

33 deaths reported

As many as 33 deaths were also reported this month. Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that mainly patients with comorbid conditions succumbed to the disease. The main reason behind their death was their comorbid condition and not Covid.

Only 2.14 per cent patients admitted

Most of the patients are recovering at home as the percentage of patients being admitted to hospitals is about 2.14. Going by the numbers, about 7,858 cases were found positive in February out of which only 168 were admitted to hospital and rest were treated in home isolation.

Covid cases in February

Age Male Female Total

0-20 735 558 1,293

21-40 1,985 1,537 3,522

41-60 1,098 895 1,993

61-80 542 385 927

Above 80 85 38 123

Total 4,445 3,413 7,858

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:13 PM IST