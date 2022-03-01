Bhopal: Drop in temperature continues in state; Nowgong freezes at 6.8 °C, Khajuraho shivers at 7.6 °C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nowgong freezed at 6.8 degree Celsius while Khajuraho shivered at 7.6 degree Celsius on the first day of March in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Drop in temperature continued in Madhya Pradesh due to back to back western disturbance, according to meteorological department officials.

Drop in temperature is upto 4.4 degree Celsius. Nowgong recorded a drop of 4.4 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 6.8 degree Celsius while Khajuraho recorded a drop of 2.9 degree Celsius in night temperature at 7.6 degree Celsius.

Tikamgarh recorded a drop of 3.4 degree Celsius in night temperature at 10.6 degree Celsius. Gwalior recorded night temperature of 9.0 degree Celsius after a drop of 3.1 degree Celsius while Datia recorded 9.5 degree Celsius night temperature.

Bhopal recorded a night temperature of 14.0 degree Celsius after a drop of 1.0 degree Celsius. Around 3.6 degree Celsius drop was recorded in Rajgarh while 3.0 degree Celsius drop was recorded in night temperature of Ujjain.

Meteorological department senior officer PK Saha said, “ Drop in night temperature is due to back to back western disturbance. Condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days.”

Pediatrician Dr Pradeep Kapoor said, “Such fluctuation in temperature promotes cold virus, influenza and flu. Students are going for an offline examination so they should be very much cautious and they should venture out in woolens for protection. Children may attract cold viruses and influenza on exposure to such a cold.”

