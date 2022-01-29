Covid-19 update: Indore records highest number of deaths in a single day in third wave

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1784 cases were found positive out of 10432 samples tested with this the positivity rate increased to 17.1 percent.

Total number of positive patients reached 197636. With six more deaths reported, the total number of deaths increased to 1426, so far. It is the highest number of deaths in a single day in the third wave of the pandemic disease.

Along with fluctuating cases, as many as 3658 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased to 14203 on Saturday.

Six deaths reported

Six deaths were reported on Saturday including two deaths that took place in MRTB Hospital, three deaths in Shri Aurobindo Hospital, and one in Bombay Hospital.

The deceased include a 59-year-old woman and five men of 76 years, 56 years, 78 years, 60 years, and 62 years of age.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that two of the deceased were suffering from renal disorders while four were suffering from hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac ailments.

Highest death in a day reported in April 2021

Highest number of deaths in a day due to Covid-19 as reported during the second wave i.e. in April 2021.

As many as 10 deaths were reported in a single day four times in April i.e. on April 15, April 21, April 27, and April 28, 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:09 PM IST