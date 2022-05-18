Covid-19 Precautionary dose: Many Indoreans are waiting for new guidelines to travel abroad

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Indoreans set to go abroad are desperately waiting to get permission to take their precautionary dose as soon as possible, but the rule of completing a nine-month period between the second dose and the precautionary dose has become a hurdle for them.

Moreover, many people have approached health department officials to take permission to get their doses as they have to go abroad but get a response to wait for changes in the CoWin application for this.

Curiosity among the people has increased in the past four days when Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precautionary dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWin portal.”

According to district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, the decision to relax the norms about the precautionary dose for overseas travellers was based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

‘Wait till changes are made to CoWin app’

‘Many people are visiting the health department and calling us to get permission to take the precaution dose as they are set to travel overseas. The Union health minister had announced relaxation of the guidelines, but we didn’t receive any communication for this. According to information, the necessary changes will be made to the CoWin application for this and we suggest that people wait till that happens’ — Dr Tarun Gupta, district immunisation officer

‘Waiting for change in the guidelines’

‘I’ve completed three months after the second dose and am willing to take the precautionary dose early as I want to travel to Europe on work. We’re waiting for changes in the guidelines. One of my sisters has a booking for next week and I’m planning to go overseas next month. We wish that the changes will be made as soon as possible’ — Megha Singh, communication manager

Vaccination status in Indore

Category Dose Target Achievement

18+ years 1st dose 2,882,558 3,208,899

2nd dose 3,208,899 3,016,358

Precautionary ------ 71,452

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:26 AM IST