COVID-19 alert in MP: Thermal screening of overseas passengers begins at Indore airport

Indore: Much before receiving directives from civil aviation ministry, the process of thermal screening to detect coronoavirus among passengers arriving from abroad began at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from Tuesday midnight.

It was only on Wednesday afternoon that union civil aviation secretary Pradip Singh Kharola held a video conference with directors of all airports in the country and instructed them to set up thermal screening facility for international passengers at their airports.

“A team of doctor and paramedical staff including one doctor, two paramedical staffers and two assistants have been deployed at the airport for the task. The team started work from Tuesday evening at the airport,” city airport director Aryama Sanyal said.

Owing to expanding scare of KOVID -19 in the country, the city airport administration took decision on its own to set up thermal screening facility for passengers arriving here from Air India’s Dubai-Indore flight. The airport administration has introduced the facility with help of state health department.

Dubai-Indore flight lands at city airport at 12.30 am. All the necessary arrangements were made well before it landed. Airport director Aryama Sanyal said she held a special meeting with representatives of Air India, Airport Authority of India, customs, immigration counter, state health department and CISF at the airport on Tuesday. At the meeting, decision was taken to install thermal screening facility immediately.