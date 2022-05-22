COVID-19: ‘Accidental’ COVID positive cases still being detected in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over four months have passed since the peak of the third wave of COVID-19, but cases of the deadly pandemic disease are still being found in the city. The health department has been reporting fluctuations in the number of daily COVID-19 cases from 0 to 9 over the past month.

Moreover, the total number of active cases dropped to 8 in April, but increased again to over 30 in the first week of May. The total number of active cases in the city on Sunday was 20, while only one case was found positive and five were discharged.

Nonetheless, the number of samples being tested has also decreased to their lowest level, but officials believe it is not affecting the number of daily cases.

“We’ve removed the sampling teams, but random sampling is done of people coming to OPDs of government hospitals. People aren’t coming forward to give their samples on their own, but those who turn out to be positive are asymptomatic and found positive accidentally,” district nodal officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said. He added that COVID-19 was at an endemic stage as they did not find much rise in cases except for some sporadic ones for a couple of days in the past month.

‘Vaccination is the shield’

‘Many people found positive had visited hospitals for treatment of other diseases or for planned surgery but were found positive. The guidelines for home isolation haven’t been changed as positive patients will have to stay in home isolation for seven days. The trend of cases suggests that we’ll have to live with the disease and vaccination is the shield for remaining safe from it’

— Dr Amit Malakar, district nodal officer for Covid-19

COVID-19 cases in past 10 days

Date - COVID cases

May 22 - 1

May 21 - 5

May 20 - 0

May 19 - 3

May 18 - 2

May 17 - 6

May 16 - 3

May 15 - 5

May 14 - 6

May 13 - 2

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:11 PM IST