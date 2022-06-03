Court orders police to book BJP Burhanpur MLA over dubious educational qualification case

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Problems for BJP MLA from Nepanagar constituency Sumitra Kasdekar could increase manifold as the district court here in Burhanpur ordered police in Khaknar village to book Kasdekar for cheating.

The court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Guruvendra Kumar Hurmade ordered the police to register the case against her and submit the charge sheet in the court after taking appropriate action. The court had given this verdict on May 20, but due to the summer vacation, the copy of the order could be made available on June 2.

Earlier one RTI activist and petitioner in the case Balchand Shinde filed a petition in the court accusing Kasdekar of submitting a false affidavit regarding her educational qualification and date of birth during the election.

Shinde claimed that in the year 2011 also she furnished a false affidavit for Rajiv Gandhi Gramin LPG Distribution Agency. She has shown her date of birth as August 15, 1983, in one place and May 4, 1985, in another place. Similarly, she had earlier told her educational qualification to be class 10, while during the election, the educational qualification was given as VIII.

The court has said in the order that given the facts, prima facie it seems appropriate to take action concerning the case by the police.

MLA Sumitra Kasdekar refused to say anything at the moment. On the other hand, BJP district president Manoj Ladhwe said that they did not read the court order so far and will party stand in the matter only after discussing with the MLA and going through the court’s order.

Notably, once in a Congress party, Kasdekar defeated BJP candidate Manju Dadu from the Nepanagar seat in 2018. Following her defeat, the BJP leader collected the necessary documents in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kasdekar left Congress and joined BJP. Due to this, the matter was put in cold storage. Now social activist Balchand Shinde has taken this matter to the court.