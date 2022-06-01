Burhanpur: Foundation stone laid for bus stand-cum-depot

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gyaneshwar Patil laid the foundation stone of Naveen Bus Stand Cum Depot to be built at a total cost of Rs 71 lakh under a dedicated urban transport fund. Apart from that, detailed information about public welfare schemes and projects led by the central government was disseminated at a 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' held to celebrate the completion of eight years of NDA government.

Under PM Poshan Shakti Yojana, moong sacks were distributed to the students of eligible families by the chief guest at the event. During the programme, Member of Parliament Gyaneshwar Patil, local MLA Thansurendra Singh, district collector Praveen Singh, former minister Archana Chitnis, Anil Bhonsle, Manoj Tarwala, commissioner Municipal Corporation S K Singh and other public representatives were also present.

Read Also After two years, IIM Indore to hold Conference on Excellence in Research and Education from June 3