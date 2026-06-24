Courier Office Employee Stabbed, ₹50k Looted | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A courier office employee was injured in a knife attack and robbed of cash by four suspects who entered a courier delivery office near Dak Plaza on Mhow Road on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm when four youths approached Surajnath, a resident of Neemuch City, on the pretext of inquiring about a parcel.

During the interaction, the suspects allegedly attacked him. When he attempted to resist, one of the assailants stabbed him with a knife.

Surajnath sustained injuries to his shoulder and back and was rushed to the District Hospital for treatment. The suspects fled the spot after allegedly looting approximately Rs 50,000 kept at the office.

Cantt police reached the scene soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. SP Rajesh Vyas, ASP Hemlata Agrawal and CSP Kiran Chauhan visited the spot and reviewed the preliminary findings.

Police suspect the robbery was pre-planned, as the suspects gained entry to the office by posing as customers seeking information about a parcel.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and trace the four suspects. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations and have formed multiple teams to apprehend those involved in the crime.