Couple Booked For Protest Outside Vijayvargiya's Residence; Sent To Jail In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a man and his wife on Wednesday after they allegedly staged a protest without permission outside the residence of Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. They were later produced before the ACP court, from where they were sent to jail.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa informed Free Press that the couple reached Vijayvargiya's house in Nanda Nagar. The couple was protesting on a public road without prior permission, which could have disturbed public order.

They were detained and taken to the police station for questioning. They were later booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and were produced before the ACP court, from where they were sent to jail, Kanwa added.

The protesters were identified as Prahlad Pandey and his wife, Sangeeta Pandey. They said they were demonstrating in support of the ongoing student protest in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Pandey alleged that Vijayvargiya had made objectionable remarks about the protesting students and had described the agitation as sponsored. The couple informed the police that they were protesting against those comments.

Eyewitnesses said there was a heated exchange between the protesters and police before the couple were escorted into a police vehicle and taken away. Police said further action would be taken in accordance with the law after completing the inquiry. Vijayvargiya was not present at the residence as he was attending the ongoing monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal.