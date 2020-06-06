Country, people have bright future under PM Modi, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Ratlam: Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled important promises in last one year. On Saturday member of parliament Shankar Lalwani (Indore) while talking to media persons at the BJP office said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi our country's achievements have created history.

He said that promises which were given in the election manifesto are being fulfilled one after another. He claimed that country has been ushered into the golden era under the leadership of PM Modi.

He asserted that our country shall always remember abolition of Section 370 and article 35 as a big step in country's unity and integrity. He said that ten crore Muslim women have got rid of the evil of triple Talaq. The dream of Bhagwan Ram Temple at Ayodhya is coming true.

Terrorism has been controlled and befitting reply has been given to the forces affecting the unity of the country.

Lalwani claimed that PM Modi has proved his leadership once again when challenging time of Covid-19 came and people fully followed the appeal message for the 70 days lockdown. Lalwani also narrated number of achievements of the present Union Government and said that our country and its people have very bright future ahead under the leadership of PM Modi.

At the time of press conference, BJP District Unit president Rajendra Singh Lunera, Chetanya Kashyap, Dr Rajendra Pandey, Dilip Makwana (All MLA) and district BJP office bearers were present.